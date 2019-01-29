You can, out of cans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: French artist Veronique Fillet flew to India when she heard about the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The 66-year-old artist with a penchant for travel gave children insight into aesthetics during her weekend workshop at the Cabral Yard.

The interactive workshop titled ‘What you can with cans?’ saw the veteran artist giving students and adults tips on her innovative techniques. Before curious onlookers and trainees at the art room, which was opened six weeks ago under the foundation’s ABC (Art by Children) programme, Veronique demonstrated ways on how stuff dumped as waste are actually useful and suitable to do artwork.

As a street performer for the past 15 years, Veronique’s main work has been making hats from recyclable materials. These are materials she had recovered and subsequently stuffed into her bags while travelling across the world. These include even soft drinks cans.

At the sylvan Cabral Yard on Saturday, Veronique settled down comfortably and gave a brief talk to the children. Then, deftly taking out ‘treasures’, especially metal cans, the artist began to make earrings and showpieces. In no time, she conjured charming objects for those at the workshop.

“I thought of conducting this workshop to closely interact with people. All the same, it can help its makers earn money and be a therapeutic engagement for stressed souls,” says Veronique.An author of several creative books, Veronique said children and adults alike should benefit out of such guidance involving working together and practising art.Earlier, on January 22, Veronique had held a brief session at the art room.