A brush with calligraphy

 According to Bryan Mulvihill, calligraphy best expresses one’s state of mind and follows a process that enables unique coordination of the mind and body. 

Bryan Mulvihill at the calligraphy workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to Bryan Mulvihill, calligraphy best expresses one’s state of mind and follows a process that enables unique coordination of the mind and body. 
At a three-day workshop being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), the artist with over half a century’s experience in the visual art related to writing highlighted how calligraphy aids one to scale a high point of inner feeling called ‘shunyata’. “It’s one where the mind is clear deep down, yet aware of everything around,” he said during the January 27-29 session at Cabral Yard, Fort Kochi.
“I am trying to pass to the trainees (mostly children) this technique via calligraphy,” he said, also referring to the four treasures of artists into this field: brush, ink, ink-stone and paper. “These are the essential tools required on the work table.”

Substantiating on ‘shunyata’, Bryan said an art-form emerging from that state of mind scales the heights like none other. “Simply, it is a form of churning out that form of energy from a life force within us. That gets expressed as the art,” he said.
Around 20 students from Chinmaya Vidyalaya at Kannamaly in Kochi were among the trainees at the workshop. Abhijeet A J, a Class V student, said the session has helped him learn the significance of calmness. 

“Bryan has taught how it can help us come up with clear and productive results if we are quiet inside. Our mind and body have to sync while doing the calligraphy,” he said. For Abhirami T A of Class VIII, calligraphy is a new art that she is learning. “It is amazing. At the start (of the session), I thought it would be a bit hard to understand. But the teacher’s answers are great. I am slowly getting a hang of it,” she said. 
Bryan, who has been practising calligraphy for five decades after studying under the tutelage of masters in China, Japan and Korea, besides some in the Middle East, derives inspiration also from the 1950s Beat Generation fathers such as Brion Gysin, Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs.
At the art room here, school student Pranav C Shine notes calligraphy, despite its complex looks at the outset, is “really easy once you understand the technique.”

