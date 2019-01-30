A cabinet full of strong political propositions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the path-breaking 'Khasakinte Ithihasam' which created waves in the Indian theatre scene, Deepan Sivaraman will be bringing 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari' to Kochi. The play, based on an eponymous German movie follows a non-linear narrative and engages strong political propositions. The play will be staged at the Maharaja's College Centenary Auditorium from February 8 to 10.

According to Prakash Bare, actor and producer, who will be doing the title role of Dr Caligari, a total of six shows will be staged.

"The play, which is being staged for the first time in Ernakulam, has a stellar cast of theatre actors from Delhi and Bengaluru and will be directed by Deepan with Purav Goswami in charge of dramaturgy," said Prakash. Purav and Deepan also essay important roles in the play, he added.

"The play has been staged in around 40 stages both in the domestic and international circuits. It was also showcased in four festivals and was received very well by the audience. Ours was the only Indian play to be staged in the prestigious Wuzhen International Theatre Festival 2018. We were pitted against 16 highly acclaimed plays from different parts of the world," he said. According to him, 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari' was greeted with a full house and was given a standing ovation after the curtains fell.

"We plan to stage the play in West Asian countries and also the US in the coming months," he said. Prakash said, "The play is being brought out by Blue Ocean Theatre and NECAB from Bengaluru in association with Performance Arts Collective based in Delhi. We have staged many shows in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. Besides Wuzhen festival, the play was also showcased at Bharath Rang Mahotsav, META and ITFOK."

According to him, at ITFOK they could stage only one show. "This led to some unpleasantness since a large number of people who had come for the second show had to be turned away. The response was immense and so we promised the audience that we will be staging the play soon with the number of shows to be more than one," he said.

About the play, Prakash said, "This is Deepan's independent rendition of the German classic that was directed by Robert Wiene. The film was considered to be a milestone in the German cinema and illustrated in cold and indescribable artistry how fascism dehumanises people reducing them into being mere puppets." He said, "The play unfolds with the description of the horrifying experiences of young Francis. The mysterious and frightening Dr Caligari appears with an item to exhibit in the annual fair held in Francis' town."

"The exhibit is the somnambulist Cesare, a young man sleeping inside a coffin. Francis' life is adversely affected by a series of terrible acts carried out by the sleepwalking Cesare under the direction of Dr Caligari. His best friend Alan is murdered. His fiance disappears under mysterious circumstances. The play highlights the deplorable combination of helplessness and fear instilled in the common man by the authority that runs amok and by the enslavement of ordinary folk," said Prakash.

According to him, Deepan's play doesn't rely solely on the written word or dialogue. "The scenography of the play which had won the award for the best stage design in the Mahindra theatre festival is the most arresting aspect of the play. Veering away from the traditional proscenium, the play is staged in a warehouse set up with the audience seated in gallery seating.," he said.

"In addition to the actors and their dialogues, the music, videos, set design and light design also play a huge part in enhancing the interactive experience for the audience," he added. He said, "The tickets for the play have been priced from `500 to `2,000. The proceeds from the ticket sale will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund as well as Rotary's Cance Care project."

Entry passes for the play can be booked online via bookmyshow.com/plays/cabinet-of-dr-caligari or at www.blueoceantheatre.in or contact Madan Babu at 9744012399 or Pranav at 9249885555.