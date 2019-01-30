Home Cities Kochi

A ray of hope for the Solar City Project

Seems like the city is finally going the solar way.

Published: 30th January 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like the city is finally going the solar way. The Solar City Project, mooted years ago, has sprung back to life. As part of the move, an Energy Survey is being undertaken at Chullikal Ward as a pilot project. The survey, that started last week, is being monitored by ward councillor Antony Francis and has covered 1,200 out of 2000 households so far.

"This is the first step in the project. The aim is to create awareness among people on how solar energy can be a better alternative. We have a group of over 30 students from Cochin College who have visited the households. The questions are self-explanatory and aim to find out the house owner's interest in installing the panel, the number of electric equipment and social situation of the household," said Antony.He hopes to get around 100 interested households. "Once the report is ready and a detailed study is done about the feasibility, we will take steps to instal panels within months," he added.

The solar panels will be provided under subsidised rates. "Already,  ANERT (the Agency For Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology) provides a subsidy for the project. Besides, the Corporation also will have a subsidy for the beneficiaries," adds the councillor. According to Solar City Cell officials, they also want to generate a report on the energy efficiency of the building and capacity of rooftops in generating solar energy. 

The project was proposed to install solar energy systems to power streetlights, garden lights, homes, hotels and restaurants, and major administrative offices in the Kochi Corporation. An amount of Rs 19.42 lakh was handed over to the Corporation by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Kochi was one of the cities selected by the Union Ministry for the project. The Solar City Cell has also been actively conducting awareness campaigns among students and the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp