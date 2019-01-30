‘Adventures of Jimmy Rocks’ is back with culinary delights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The launch of Kochi Marriot’s food mascot, ‘Adventures of Jimmy Rocks’, was done by actor Tovino Thomas at Kochi Marriot Hotel on Wednesday. After two years of exploring India, Jimmy Rocks is set to commence the journey in search of the best of India and the globe. With a seaplane as its mode of transport, he aims to achieve an adventurous food trail.

The culinary adventures will commence on February 5 at Kochi Kitchen welcoming the Chinese New Year featuring live dumplings, Tangra style, starters, a variety of noodles, Asian greens, crispy fried soft shell crabs, wok fried, tossed delicacies and more. The culinary trail will then progress towards Chandini Chowk to Chowpati. “Jimmy Rocks will bring the best delicacies during Ramadan, Delhi, Jaipur, Italy, USA, and Japan that he will be visiting,” said the authorities of the Kochi Marriot.

“We are happy to re-introduce our travel mascot Jimmy Rocks. The team at Kochi Marriot conceptualised this series and even the seaplane is built by them for this adventurous experience,” said Sumeet Suri, general manager of Kochi Marriott.Jimmy Rocks is a fictitious character who travels by various modes of transport around the country in search of authentic and unique flavours.