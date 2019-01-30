Home Cities Kochi

‘Adventures of Jimmy Rocks’ is back with culinary delights

 The launch of Kochi Marriot’s food mascot, ‘Adventures of Jimmy Rocks’, was done by actor Tovino Thomas at Kochi Marriot Hotel on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The launch of Kochi Marriot’s food mascot, ‘Adventures of Jimmy Rocks’, was done by actor Tovino Thomas at Kochi Marriot Hotel on Wednesday. After two years of exploring India, Jimmy Rocks is set to commence the journey in search of the best of India and the globe. With a seaplane as its mode of transport, he aims to achieve an adventurous food trail.

The culinary adventures will commence on February 5 at Kochi Kitchen welcoming the Chinese New Year featuring live dumplings, Tangra style, starters, a variety of noodles, Asian greens, crispy fried soft shell crabs, wok fried, tossed delicacies and more. The culinary trail will then progress towards Chandini Chowk to Chowpati. “Jimmy Rocks will bring the best delicacies during Ramadan, Delhi, Jaipur, Italy, USA, and Japan that he will be visiting,” said the authorities of the Kochi Marriot.

“We are happy to re-introduce our travel mascot Jimmy Rocks. The team at Kochi Marriot conceptualised this series and even the seaplane is built by them for this adventurous experience,” said Sumeet Suri, general manager of Kochi Marriott.Jimmy Rocks is a fictitious character who travels by various modes of transport around the country in search of authentic and unique flavours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp