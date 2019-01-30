Back up is on the way

Home Cities Kochi

Bennet Roland is at his happy place when he plays music. He, however, is baffled about people’s ignorance towards music genres.

Published: 30th January 2019

Bennet Roland

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bennet Roland is at his happy place when he plays music. He, however, is baffled about people’s ignorance towards music genres. “During a youth festival in my college days, the speaker announced: ‘The jazz competition will begin soon.’ It was a competition for drums. People were not aware that it is a style of music and not a musical instrument. Years have passed and people still make the same mistake. And I realised it’s not an isolated case,” he says. 

Kozhikode native Bennet - whose band ‘Bennet and the Band’ will be backing popular singers such as Haricharan, M G Sreekumar, Manjari and Ramya Nambeesan, among others at a musical night in Kottayam this week - is now on a mission to educate Malayalis about different styles of music. “Once someone told me the term ‘unplugged’ means the re-orchestration of original film songs, which is so not true. It actually means singing songs using the acoustic medium. I have noticed that only Malayalis make such mistakes,” he says. To rectify this, his weapon of choice is ‘Bennet and the Band’. A backing band is a musical ensemble which usually accompanies a singer. “To be a backing band, you need to have a little bit of knowledge about every genre of music. When a singer requests backup to a song in a particular style, you need to be ready,” he says. 

This is one reason why he started the band in 1998. “With each song, you learn a different style of music. Listening to my music can actually be a learning experience at the end of the day,” he says. 
According to Bennet, Indians prefer film songs over others. “So I take a song and introduce it to a different genre,” he says.

Bennet and the Band, currently, backs for playback singers Shwetha Mohan and Haricharan. Having been in the industry for 20 years, Bennet has scored in films, such as Khaddama, August Club, Out of Syllabus and Dr Patient, along with music director Veetrag. “I am working on a few original songs now,” he says. 
Music was always a part of Bennet’s life. “My father is a Western classical musician. He plays the violin. His brothers were also involved in music. My grandfather was also a musician. Since childhood, all our family conversations revolved around music and musicians,” he says. 

Taught violin by his father from a young age, Bennet was the musician kid in school. “I believe a violinist can learn other instruments really fast. However, I transitioned to guitar after my band ‘Dreadlocks’ was formed,” he says. After an undergraduate course in mathematics, he decided it was time to enter the music field professionally. 

