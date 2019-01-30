‘Book for Every Child’ Scheme to be expanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ABook for Every Child Scheme, which was a grand success in the first edition of Krithi International Book Fair & Knowledge Festival 2018, will be executed in a bigger way this year, said a Krithi news release.

When almost all the 35,000 child visitors of Krithi 2018 had used the free coupons worth Rs 250 to buy books, Krithi 2019, to be held from February 8 to 17, targets to give away coupons worth Rs 1.25 cr in A Book for Every Child scheme to an expected child-visitor turnout of more than 80,000.

"This year, the number of children's publishers attending the fair also would be high and through organised efforts, Krithi would attract children from all districts across the state, especially with the help of co-operative institutions in every nook and corner of Kerala," S Ramesan, general convenor, Krithi said. To streamline the crowd, visiting days for children from various districts will also be planned in order. Educational institutions which would like to plan their visit can also choose their slots in advance by visiting www.krithibookfest.com, the release said.

Krithi 2019 will also organise a couple of other programmes.