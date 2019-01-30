Coming: Green tuk-tuks in Kochi

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, Chakrapani, an auto driver from Palarivattom, started his day fretting over the surging diesel prices and the burdensome premium of the loan he took from a microfinance institution.

Dogged by such burden, he was clueless about his future until Chakrapani switched to a CNG auto. Besides doing away with the loan, he managed to gain better returns too.



Department (MVD) deciding to award another 3,000 auto permits in the city, many similar stories are bound to unfurl.



Authority (RTA) Board will give away 2,000 electric auto permits and another 1,000 for autos powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

In the last budget, the state government had announced proposals for reducing the annual tax on CNG/LNG-operated auto rickshaws from Rs 500 to Rs 450 and from Rs 12,700 to Rs 3,200 for e-autos.

It has also decided not to issue fresh permits for autorickshaws powered by petrol and diesel anymore.

"The final decision is pending with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Board. We are expecting to issue the permits by March. Those who come for re-registration of vehicles, we made it compulsory to change to green autos," said Jojy P Jose, RTO, Ernakulam.

Better revenue

The stark contrast in the expense-return ratio is encouraging the auto owners to make the switch. With the current rate of Rs 53.12 per kilo CNG compared to I73.13 of petrol and I69.48 of diesel, many are finding this the perfect replacement.

"I used to drive a diesel auto for the last 10 years and replaced it to CNG a few months ago. Better mileage and fewer maintenance costs are the major advantages. With diesel auto, I managed to ply around 33 km/litre and now, I'm getting 45 km/kilo. Currently, most of us are getting a daily return above of R500," said Gilraj, an auto driver.

Apprehensions

But, things are very smooth. The lack of sufficient filling stations and an expected surge of fuel price in future are holding them back. There is also confusion over levying of an annual tax of e-auto.

"Considering the existing number of active autos in the city, we doubt Kochi's capacity to manage new ones. As they require the same set of qualifications, there won't be any opposition from the drivers," said Biju K G, district general secretary, INTUC auto drivers’ union.

"Unavailability of filling stations inside the city is still an issue. The existing stations at Kalamassery, Aluva and Maradu often show minor glitches.

That said, the better returns offered by the electric and CNG autos are prompting many to exchange their petrol/diesel vehicles to green energies," added Biju.

On the other hand, the Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) which runs four CNG-filling stations in association with Adani Gas Private Ltd at Kalamassery, Aluva and Maradu, complain about the lack of support from local administration to complete the work in the city.

They plan to launch four more stations at Karingachira, Thiruvankulam, Cheranallur and Chengamanad.

"We are waiting to get the NOCs for the past two years to execute the project in city limits. In fact, we have plans to open 20 outlets across Ernakulam but are stuck with NOC issues. Once the issue is settled, we are all set to start the works," said PS Mony, Kerala Head, IOC.

Growth in demand

With many auto drivers taking the plunge, the manufacturers are witnessing a growth in sale. "There is a gradual growth in the demand for e-autos in the city. As they are battery-powered and user-friendly, the drivers can recharge from their households and will able to run 80 km with five units of electricity. Considering the low rate of electricity in the state, the returns will be good," said Abuzar, regional head, Kinetic Green Vehicles.