Corruption case: One more arraigned accused

The case relates to the irregularities and defalcation in printing and distribution of Welfare fund stamps entrusted to Bar Council of Kerala.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Central Range, which is probing the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC) graft case, has arraigned Babu Scaria of Madurai as accused and a report in this regard was filed before the Vigilance Court,  Muvattupuzha.

The case relates to the irregularities and defalcation in printing and distribution of Welfare fund stamps entrusted to Bar Council of Kerala. VACB team had arrested the KAWFTC accountant M K Chandran two weeks ago.

Auditing carried out with the help of Kerala State Audit Department revealed that subscription fund collected from the various BAR Associations was never deposited to the bank account concerned.

The amounted collected from the stamp sale was not deposited to the respective bank account. The audit report claimed that accused person caused a loss of close to Rs 6.73 core to KAWFTC.

