Drapes for your thoughts

CHENNAI: When you scout Instagram and Facebook accounts for ways to put your old, and heirloom saris to good use, chances are that re-purposing and recycling might be among the top suggestions. Re-purposing became a buzzword in the fashion industry towards the end of last year. Charu Srikanth, founder of Colors & Mirrors, says, “Earlier, we would look for occasions to wear a sari. Nowadays, anybody and everybody is wearing it all the time. Social media has put the sari on the pedestal. Last year, I tried patchwork saris by recycling and fusing two different weaves — Kanjivaram and prints. One of the hot-selling pieces was a constructed sari using soft denim and Chettinad checks. On the contrary, if you don’t want to get rid of your sari, then they can get a makeover by stitching a few up-cycled tassels to the border or patching up different fabrics.”

Compared to the past, more youngsters have started to embrace the versatile garment. While they love their Kanjivaram silks paired up with patterned blouses, they’re open to experimenting with different garments stitched out of old saris instead of discarding them. “I’ve been stitching clothes out of my mother’s sari since 2012. I wanted something exclusive for myself. How much ever expensive and branded ready-made clothes are, there will be three or four similar pieces in every model. It is not every time that you find the desired patterns in shops. Instead, you can give your sari for stitching based on its design, pallu and border. Depending on the fabric, kurtas can be stitched out of cotton saris; silk and georgette can be used to stitch flare gowns, anarkali, and party wear. A patiala and dupatta can be stitched out of one sari. Instead of giving away old saris, you can use them to the maximum by recycling them to a design of your own choice. I’d put in the money used for stitching blouses and buying lace. It’s value for money,” says Pavithra Balajee, a 23-year-old.

Why are re-purposed saris economical, and why do people prefer to stitch new designs instead of running materials? R Kiruthika, a Madurai-based designer and founder of The Hooray, explains, “A few weaves like Chungudi or Shibori are not available in running material. The pallu in a sari adds more value to the design element. Several young girls and housewives have started to reuse their saris. A common question they have — does a sari lose its aesthetic appeal when it is transformed into a new attire? Everything from the texture to the colour is retained. Only the way of wearing it changes. Saris can be transformed into palazzos, gowns, skirts, lehengas, crop tops, scarves and maxis with overcoats. Although the trend is popular in the northern regions, it is still in the nascent stages in the south.”

Sarika Kaur, a homemaker, tells us how a re-purposed sari can be used as a home decor element. “Saris vary in length and so you can make two to four pillow covers out of one sari or use it as a bed sheet for a queen-size bed. They can be used as cushion covers, recycled bags, lamp and book covers. I sometimes use them even as curtains. These were techniques passed on to me from my mother. Those were the days when even cradles were made out of saris. The garment was never called waste, but used as an alternative for several household purposes.”

Six yards of sensuality

Twinkle Khanna, in a tweet, said that the sari is non-judgemental, accommodating and forgiving by nature. Even if you don’t agree with all that, you can’t deny that it is the most versatile garment available to the average woman. The sari, if I dare go so far, is perhaps one of the best embodiments of the country’s most defining adjective — democratic. For me, it is a thing of immense comfort (not just physical); a sartorial mood-piece.

There’s a sari for every mood. Perhaps there’s more to this love. For someone who dressed up in her mother’s sari to play adult as a child, the sari in a way legitimises adulthood amid all uncertainties of the late 20s. Unexpectedly, it helped reaffirm my sexuality (it is quite a tragedy that the sari’s inherent appeal is reduced to cleavage-revealing, midriff-baring apparitions in mainstream pop culture). For the ever-creative mind, sari is an akshaya paathiram of style and personalised fashion. With the Internet at your disposal, there is no dearth of inspiration on how to wear it well.

For me, my adventure started in the 90s. Something of that simple beginning has stuck with me, for my style lies at the point where comfort meets old-school charm. From this corner, it is quite interesting to see how old ways born of comfort and necessity are being re-purposed as high fashion. You might see the Maharashtrian navari in the dhoti-style sari, I see a farm worker’s practical concerns of keeping the sari off the mud and slush; who can tell which one was the real inspiration!

—Kannalmozhi Kabilan