Eight Vietnamese movies to be screened at Biennale

 The Kochi Biennale Foundation will screen eight Vietnamese movies in the opening week of February.

Published: 30th January 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation will screen eight Vietnamese movies in the opening week of February. Noted researcher-academic Shweta Kishore will curate the fest, to be held from  February 1-4,  featuring select works from the Southeast Asian country.

Letters from Panduranga, Vietnam The Movie (Feb 1), On the Endless Road, Love Man Love Woman (Feb 2), The City of Mirrors and Mars in the Well (Feb 3) and My Father, the last Communist and Summer! Attention! (Feb 4) will be screened at the Pavilion in Cabral Yard of Fort Kochi as part of the Artists Cinema series running alongside the 108-day biennale that is on till March 29.

The films explore desires and subjectivities of the ordinary, the anonymous, the outsider and the non-heroic, according to the curator. 

Shweta Kishore, who lectures at RMIT 
University (Vietnam), explores how independent art and film cultures invite alternate relations between culture, people and society. She is the author of Indian Documentary Film and Filmmakers: Independence in Practice that examines the cultural meanings and significance of independence in Indian documentary filmmaking.

In 2014, she curated ‘India in Flux: Living Resistance’ at Melbourne International Film Festival. Currently, she is curating ‘Moving Reels: A Social Dialogue’ at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, Ho Chi Minh City. Shweta is also doing a documentary-based research project in collaboration with the women of that country and contemporary artists to examine the gendered dimensions of contemporary art cultures.

