How to grow your network in startup world

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Networking is cool! You can get referrals for almost everything – hiring, legal advice, tax advice, company incorporation advice and what not. In fact many investors have said it out in their interviews that they prefer an entrepreneur introduction happening via a founder in their network.

But the key question is – how to network? Well, networking is not something you do overnight. The secret sauce to a good network is by building a business relationship.

No more card exchange, inbox right away!

I have gone to so many conventions and I often see lot of folks collecting cards only to treasure them in some mystic box they think they will unravel some day! Don’t let this happen. When you meet a new interesting person, don’t just exchange cards. Email them right away (or the next day) with a short summary of who you are and how you met them and how you want to stay in touch.

Take interest in folks

Do take genuine interest in them and understand their choices, likes and any common areas of interest. Most people who want to network keep talking about themselves and themselves alone. No one wants to befriend a self-blabbering fellow.

Be a valuable

connection

As mentioned above, a relationship is a two-way connection. Just like you want to connect with a new person, they too would want to get in touch with you.

But only if you are a valuable connection to them.

If there is some quality of yours (or your startup) that can be of use to them at some point, do make them aware about it during your short meeting. We all appreciate folks who offer a helping hand first instead of asking for favours.

Use social media as a tool

Most professional connections, won’t want to add you on Facebook right away. That’s more informal. Try connecting on Linkedin instead. Don’t bombard them with every small news but instead send them an mail whenever something really big happens!

Out of sight is out of mind!

If you happen to visit their office next time for a meeting, do stop by and say them hello. Always remember –The more you meet, the more you get to interact and the more likely you both are to help each other.

Rajeev Tamhankar is IIT Roorkee Silver Medalist and Founder, Founder of TBS Planet Comics, Ex-Flipkart, Xiaomi employee.

(The views expressed by the author are his own)