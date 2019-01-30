Kerala has high potential for floating solar plants: ABB India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has huge potential to harness solar energy through floating plants, said Sanjeev Arora, president, robotics and motion, ABB India. The Swiss-based power, heavy electrical equipment and automation provider had installed the country’s largest - 500 kw - floating solar plant for Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad.

Speaking to Express, Arora said floating solar plants are a viable alternative in places where land availability is a serious concern. “Studies have shown these plants enhance the efficiency of the panels up to 16 per cent on account of the cooling effect provided to the rear surface of solar panels. It also reduces the loss of water through evaporation,” he said. Arora said ABB is in talks with KSEB to become a participant in the proposed 20 mw facilities in the state.

ABB is also in discussion with the electricity board for providing advanced ‘hybrid substations’ which use gas-insulated switchgear instead of air-insulated ones. These substations cut the space requirements by half. ABB has already installed five such units at five substations in the state, and at the Cochin International Airport.

In line with the Industry 4.0 - which promotes automation, data exchange and sustainable infrastructure in manufacturing technologies - ABB reports more firms in the state eliciting interest towards its digital and automation solutions.

“We had a tremendous response to a client interaction event here. As automation solutions enable manufacturing firms to analyse and predict productivity and possible maintenance work, manufacturers are readily making the switch,” said Karthik Krishnamurthi, head, marketing and sales at ABB India.

ABB, together with the Cochin Shipyard Ltd, had enabled automation onboard two new 1,200-passenger ferries, providing full integration of their power generation, distribution and propulsion systems.

“This first-of-its-kind integrated power and automation package in the Indian shipping sector is to help improve reliability, safety and availability of onboard systems and optimise usage of waterways to further local development,” said Krishnamurthi.

He said as the state emerges as a hub for software and digital companies, digital and automation solutions can help usher in the next level of growth in various sectors.