Kisan Maha Sangh to launch hunger stir in Kochi on Wednesday

A meeting will also be held at Kochi on Thursday which will be inaugurated by Justice (Retd) P S Gopinath.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to lend support to the nation-wide hunger strike launched by activist Anna Hazare demanding farm loan waiver and one-time pension for farmers, the Rashtriya Kisan  Maha Sangh (RKMS) will launch a similar strike in Kochi on Wednesday.

RKMS South India co-ordinator K V Biju will start the indefinite hunger strike from Thursday at Gandhi Smrithi Mandapam at Kacherippady.

Various representatives of Farmers Associations will also observe a one-day hunger strike at various places.

At the hunger strike venue, a lecture series will also be conducted every day from February 1. Prof M N Karassery, Economic Professor Dr Mary George, Adv John Joseph and Dr Babu Joseph will also speak at the venue.

