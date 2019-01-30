Kochi Metro Rail to commemorate Martyrs’ Day on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in association with Gandhi Peace Foundation will commemorate the Martyrs’ Day, on Wednesday at Kacheripady.

Students of various schools and colleges in Kochi city will attend the event.KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish, Johnson P John, chairman, Hunger Free India Satyagraha, Justice Shamsuddin, Dr M P Mathai, Editor, Gandhi Marg, Michel V M, secretary Gandhi Peace Foundation and KMRL employees will attend the event.