KURTC Fort Kochi to Munnar Service to be back soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The circular low-floor Volvo buses, which were pulled out of service from the Fort Kochi-Munnar route during the floods, will soon resume its run to the tourist destination. With more number of tourists flocking to Fort Kochi, KURTC authorities are expediting steps to re-introduce the service, exclusively for tourists, in the route.

"The service was running quite profitably last year. However, when the floods hit the state, Munnar was badly affected and we could not operate our buses on the route. Though the normal KSRTC buses resumed operations, we hesitated to kick off the volvo service because the number of tourists flocking to Fort Kochi had come down drastically. Now, demands are growing for the service, considering which we will re-start the bus soon," said James, KURTC officer at Thevara.

The timings, according to him, will be scheduled as per the demands of the tourists. "Till now, we had been operating the buses at 7 am. However, the patronage was quite low as most tourists prefer to travel quite late from Fort Kochi. We have scheduled the time for 10.30 am. The return trip will start from Munnar after 4 pm," he said. The buses will have stops at major stations including Aluva, Thodupuzha and Adimaly.

Low patronage for Chill buses

Chill buses, which were started last year, to spruce up services of low floor AC buses and improve its coffers, is currently running on a loss. The buses operate to major stations including Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam-Kozhikode and Ernakulam-Kottayam on an hourly basis. "The chill buses begin at 5.30 am till 10.30 am. Though the buses are available every hour, people still are not aware of the services. When compared to private services, the chill services are operated at more economical rates," officers said.

Feeder buses

Though the KSRTC had introduced a few feeder buses around the city to facilitate travel for passengers who alight at metro stations, the authorities were forced to withdraw them, owing to less patronage.

The KSRTC has no plan to resume the services in the near future.

"It was a huge loss for us. We used to operate feeder bus along a few routes where the Metro stations are located, but very few passengers opted for our service. Since there is no demand and also because we are short of buses to operate normal services, we have decided not to cancel them," he said.