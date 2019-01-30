Home Cities Kochi

LDF to announce candidate for the post of Kochi Corporation chairperson

However, if the things are to be considered the chances of appointing Jimini are high as the opposition initiated the no-confidence motion with the support of CPI councillor Jimini.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Kochi Corporation building (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the State Election Commission all set to declare an election for the health standing committee chairperson post in the Kochi Corporation, the LDF leadership in the district has started a discussion to find the new standing committee chairperson from its three party workers.

Since the standing committee seat is reserved for women, the LDF has to choose from three party workers. Prathiba Ansari of the CPM, Jimini of the CPI and Sheeba Lal of the Janata Dal are the three leaders the LDF is eyeing. The vacancy for the standing committee chairperson seat came with the resignation of UDF member V K Minimol following a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF councillors.

“We were waiting for the resignation of Minimol to start the official discussion. Though we have started an informal discussion over the post, we are yet to make it an official one. But the party leadership is taking all the factors into consideration to choose the suitable one for the health standing committee post from its three workers,” said a source associated with the LDF leadership in the district.

Though the district leadership had earlier stressed the name of Jimini to depute as the chairperson, the leaders have decided to put it on hold to hear the opinion of other top leaders in the district. The new move will help to give equal prominence to all the three candidates,” said the source.

However, if the things are to be considered the chances of appointing Jimini are high as the opposition initiated the no-confidence motion with the support of CPI councillor Jimini. 

“Though the Opposition tried to initiate a no-confidence motion against Minimol a few months ago, Jimini didn’t support it. But her decision to support the no-confidence motion yielded a result. So, the leadership would prefer Jimini as the new health committee chairperson,” a source in the party told Express earlier.

Meanwhile, the Corporation secretary reported the vacancy to the election commission. As per the rule, the election commission would announce the date for the election within 15 days.

“The district leadership has the complete power to choose the candidate. We will inform our opinion. The official discussion would start in another two-three days,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp