LDF to announce candidate for the post of Kochi Corporation chairperson

KOCHI: With the State Election Commission all set to declare an election for the health standing committee chairperson post in the Kochi Corporation, the LDF leadership in the district has started a discussion to find the new standing committee chairperson from its three party workers.

Since the standing committee seat is reserved for women, the LDF has to choose from three party workers. Prathiba Ansari of the CPM, Jimini of the CPI and Sheeba Lal of the Janata Dal are the three leaders the LDF is eyeing. The vacancy for the standing committee chairperson seat came with the resignation of UDF member V K Minimol following a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF councillors.

“We were waiting for the resignation of Minimol to start the official discussion. Though we have started an informal discussion over the post, we are yet to make it an official one. But the party leadership is taking all the factors into consideration to choose the suitable one for the health standing committee post from its three workers,” said a source associated with the LDF leadership in the district.

Though the district leadership had earlier stressed the name of Jimini to depute as the chairperson, the leaders have decided to put it on hold to hear the opinion of other top leaders in the district. The new move will help to give equal prominence to all the three candidates,” said the source.

However, if the things are to be considered the chances of appointing Jimini are high as the opposition initiated the no-confidence motion with the support of CPI councillor Jimini.

“Though the Opposition tried to initiate a no-confidence motion against Minimol a few months ago, Jimini didn’t support it. But her decision to support the no-confidence motion yielded a result. So, the leadership would prefer Jimini as the new health committee chairperson,” a source in the party told Express earlier.

Meanwhile, the Corporation secretary reported the vacancy to the election commission. As per the rule, the election commission would announce the date for the election within 15 days.

“The district leadership has the complete power to choose the candidate. We will inform our opinion. The official discussion would start in another two-three days,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader.