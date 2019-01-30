Legal Metrology to modernise its district-level labs

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department plans to modernise its district-level metrological laboratories to get the accreditation from International Laboratory Accreditation Corporation (ILAC).

The department’s Central Laboratory of Legal Metrology (CLLM) in Kochi is one of the laboratories in the country to be accredited by the international body.

The district-level laboratories check mechanical weighing machines used in industries, shops, hospitals and households.

Apart from district-level laboratories, the department also runs micro-laboratories in taluks.

“The department has set a promising goal to modernise all its district-level laboratories and get accredited by ILAC. As part of this, the district-level laboratories that now function in rented places will be housed in permanent buildings. Similarly, we will also modernise the testing machines available at these laboratories,” an officer said.

It will take more than a year to modernise the laboratories.

“Funds allocated for the financial year will be utilised for the modernising the laboratories. One of the advantages of getting ILAC certification is that industries can test their machines from department laboratories in the state itself. Exporters can get their machines tested and certified from the internationally accredited laboratories too. To export goods to certain foreign countries, it is mandatory to weigh goods on machines certified by internationally accredited laboratories. After receiving accreditation from international bodies, the standard has to be maintained so that it can be renewed every year,” said R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department.

CLLM in Kochi received ILAC certification in 2003. CLLM certifies industrial mass standard, industrial weighing machines, laboratory mass standards, mass and weight standards, precision weighing machines and other balances.

The Department has initiated documentation to procure ILAC accreditation for its Gold Assaying and Testing Laboratory in Kochi. The laboratory checks the weight and quality of gold.

“We have modernised the Gold Assaying and Testing Laboratory. If ILAC approves it, it will be one of the first gold assaying laboratories in the country to get the international accreditation,” an officer said.