Lilorosh. You have got to hand it to them

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Lilorosh’ stands as competition for branded products. The detailing in the handmade accessories line, run by artist-designer couple Lilia Jose and Roshan K, is that fine. The duo will exhibit handmade products of their line at Olam Flea market.The couple started their online label ‘Lilorosh’ five years ago. Roshan, who is an animator and a comic book artist, asked fashion designer Lilia if she could make him a bag to carry all his art supplies. “I started it as a hobby as I loved designing and experimenting with things. When I designed a bag for Roshan, I thought of taking my interest further,” she says.

Lilia rose to the challenge. Together, they ended up designing and stitching the first model of what would later become ‘Smartie’. To their surprise, Roshan’s colleagues loved the bag and asked if Lilia could make a few more. Within a few months, they had more orders than they could handle! This was the beginning of ‘Lilorosh’. “Initially, we made a few art bag prototypes, which got good reviews from our friends. This encouraged us to launch the venture,” says Lilia.

At their studio, their high quality, utilitarian products are handcrafted with precision and perfection. The young couple, based in Mysore, has already been able to sell art satchels and other products to renowned artists. The products are available online and have also been made available in stores such as Styleplus in Thiruvananthapuram and Cafe Papaya in Kochi.

Lilia and Roshan usually discuss the design of the fabric and the dimension of the tools that the customer wants to carry. They have bags of different designs. Sketching kits called ‘Smarties’ can hold a book and six pens; this is their most popular product. “We make bags and then add on, according to the fabric and design the customers prefer. For the fabric, we use canvas and linen.”

For sketching kits, it costs about Rs 1,250 and the regular bags costs Rs 4,850. Lilia says it takes around two weeks to give a perfect detailing to the products.For Olam, the duo will be setting up products such as sketchbooks, doodle books and the sketching kits ‘Smarties’. This is the first time the duo is setting up their stall at Olam Flea market, which will be held at Tagore Theatre premises.