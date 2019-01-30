Making play purposeful

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’. Taking this old adage in its literal sense, Jisha Das and Anind Ben Roy dreamt of creating a school environment, which promotes learning through play. Disillusioned with the limitations that formal education provides, they are initiating ‘Play’, a school in Thirumala which stresses on developing skills essential in later life.

The school would be spread over 30 cents of land with enough space for kids to play.

“A year ago, we moved from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram. When I went to get admission for my daughter in a play school, I realised none of them had enough playing area for children. I was inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach that focuses on experiential learning through relationship-driven environments,” says Jisha.

The space comprises a house which has been modified in a sustainable manner and redesigned by Padmashree G Shankar, architect of the Habitat Technology Group.

The garden consist of a sensory bin which would discuss the importance of gardening. This has been introduced to promote healthy living in kids. At ‘Play’, children will get an opportunity to start small gardens. The sensory garden is a wonderful way for children to explore their senses and learn about the environment around them. Construction activities will also be introduced to help with concentration and fine motor skills of the child. The place will be equipped with a reading space.

Jisha and Anind will be setting a space for kids at the Olam Flea Market that will be held on the February 2 and 3 at the Tagore Theatre premises. A painting competition themed around the sights and sounds at Olam would be conducted. Here they intend to have interesting conversations with children while they observe patterns emerge and how kids respond to their surroundings in a million different ways. A tree of hope strung together with pieces of recycled paper and little notes of hope written by the children will be exhibited. The space also includes a jamming station, a crafts lemonade stall, jumping jacks, trampolin, Tess kitchen, pretend kitchen and a restaurant.