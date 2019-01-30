Now, a troll contest for techies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IT collective -Progressive Techies- announced that they will organise a ‘Techies Troll contest’.

In the contest, the competitors will have to submit a troll based on the IT industry. Only IT employees can participate in this contest and the participants should send their entries to ‘progressive.techies@gmail.com’ with the subject line -Techies Troll Contest’.

The e-mail should also include details like name, official mail id, phone number, company name and the tool used for making the troll. Further, the troll should be related to IT industry only and an individual can send as many trolls. “The trolls can be in any language and can be made on any software, it can even be a handmade sketch,” the announcement said.

The troll should not contain any personal /organizational criticism/attack and should be watermarked as ‘Techies Troll Contest-Progressive techies’.

It is also mandatory that the troll should not be obscene.

Judges will evaluate all the entries and publish best trolls in our Facebook page for the final round. Winners will be selected based on both likes and judge’s score, the announcement stated.

“Most liked troll will be awarded the Popular choice title,” added the office bearers. For more details: 94473 78703, 97438 43551.