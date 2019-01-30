Radio sans buzz or antenna

Oshin Grace Daniell By

KOCHI: There was a time when the chaotic buzz while tuning the radio was a melody to the ears. The anticipation, the balancing act and the sense of accomplishment when you get the right channel were the little joys of life. Nowadays, it is all about the beep of the notification in our cellphones. No prolonged buzz, no antennas, just tones announcing a group message, an emoticon or a forward. Interestingly, Gokul Das and Vijitha saw an opportunity in the blinking lights and varied ringtones. They created Comet WhatsApp, an unusual blend of conventional and contemporary by bringing radio messages through WhatsApp.

And just like ‘The Carpenters’ sang, it was ‘Yesterday once more’. The young couple started this venture in 2014 when they saw people in the city were not really informed about many events in and around Kochi. Vijitha, an Android developer, materialised Gokul’s idea of creating a platform where people can easily be informed about various happenings such as the traffic in certain areas, accidents, events and other local information.

“When we started off, we wanted to replicate the idea of the radio and help new people in the city who were on a lookout for activities and events. Nobody has the time to tune into the radio these days and the ad jingles can be annoying sometimes, so we wanted to create something for the busy office-goers,” said Gokul.

Comet WhatsApp broadcast has over 62,000 users and the app has had over 5,000 downloads. The application is available on Playstore and is a free service. “We make our revenue from advertisements. Most of the event organisers approach us when they want to publicise their programmes. Our CJs (Comet Jockeys) keep posting live updates on the traffic and other events. Our users also pitch in information; it is mostly crowdsourcing,” he said.

Comet was working 24/7 during the floods and many were benefitted by the app. “We sent out emergency numbers and live updates on camps and volunteer requirements,” he said. Comet has five CJs including Gokul. They have a virtual office near Alapatt Heritage. According to Gokul, there are many who underestimate the power of the radio chat app.

“Recently, one of our clients wanted to post a job opportunity in his company. I had warned him beforehand to give his official id and contact number but he refused to do that. Little did he know that his phone would be flooded with calls, messages and mails. This was a proof that many followed the app and the Whatsapp broadcast. We were quite surprised when this incident happened,” he said.

Gokul, who has a management background, is man bubbling with new ideas and Comet is his third venture. According to him, working for Comet is more satisfying than all the years that he spent working in other corporates. “I am not in a hurry to attain fame or earn a lot of money. I want to be able to help people and create an impact,” Gokul said. When asked about future goals, targets and new additions to the app, he said he wants the app to be as simple as possible.

“We intentionally did not make many additions as I wanted it to be super user-friendly. As for targets, I am not keen on numbers; as a matter of fact, we don’t really promote the app in a big way. ‘Word of mouth’ is what we function on. When users like it, they promote it,” he said. For Whatsapp subscription, type ‘subscribe’ to 9048488822 or download the app on Playstore for daily updates.

