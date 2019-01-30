Row over 26-km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch of NH-66 intensifies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the survey to widen the 26-km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch is all set to begin on Wednesday, 63-year old Major Moothakutty prays he won't figure in the list of people who will be forced to give up their land for the project.

The Cheranellore resident is among the 30 families who had to already give up their land twice for road widening projects, including the Container Terminal road project. His prayer is not to get evicted the third time.

According to Abdul Rahman, joint convenor of the Butterfly Flyover Anti-eviction Forum, Moothart and many others had to give up at least two cents of land for the widening of the NH-66 in the past decades.

"Initially, the land was acquired from several families to widen the stretch to 30 metres.

However, the NHAI has not carried out the work yet. Now, again they are gearing up to acquire land to widen the road to 45 metres. Our demand to the authorities is to first widen the road to 30 metres and then begin acquisition for the remaining," said Abdul Rahman.

Clover-leaf project

The Joint Agitation Forum along with the Butterfly Flyover Anti-eviction Forum is planning to strengthen agitations against the move by the NHAI to build the clover-leaf flyover at Cheranellore.

"Many acres are needed for the clover-leaf flyover to become a reality. Nine months ago, four MLA's including Hibi Eden, V D Satheeshan, Ibrahim Kunju and P T Thomas, had submitted a proposal to construct an elevated highway along the Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch. When the floods hit the state, the existing highway had gone under water. An elevated highway would have been a more feasible option. However, the District Collector and the NHAI has dismissed the project stating it was very expensive. Now, they have gone ahead and instead proposed the Clover flyover which is not at all practical," said Hashim Chennampilly, chairman, of the Joint Agitation Forum.

NHAI officials have conceded that 40 acres of land would be required to set up a clover-leaf flyover.

"However, we will soon be conducting a study to find out if it is feasible to set up the flyover without acquiring any land. A Bangalore-based agency Feedback Infra Consulting will conduct the study," said V D John, an officer at the NH-66 LA wing at Paravoor," he said.

Elevated highway not feasible: Collector

"The national highway will have to be widened to six lanes if the elevated highway project is to become a reality. While the cost to widen the stretch to a four-lane highway is Rs 34.59 crore, Rs 95.14 crore is required for the construction of the elevated highway. Such a route is not practical along the 23 km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch as it will require a lot of land acquisition," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla at a press conference held recently.