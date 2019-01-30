Home Cities Kochi

Row over 26-km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch of NH-66 intensifies

The Cheranellore resident is among the 30 families who had to already give up their land twice for road widening projects, including the Container Terminal road project.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A protest meet organised by the residents against the NHAI decision. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the survey to widen the 26-km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch is all set to begin on Wednesday, 63-year old Major Moothakutty prays he won't figure in the list of people who will be forced to give up their land for the project.

The Cheranellore resident is among the 30 families who had to already give up their land twice for road widening projects, including the Container Terminal road project. His prayer is not to get evicted the third time.

According to Abdul Rahman, joint convenor of the Butterfly Flyover Anti-eviction Forum, Moothart and many others had to give up at least two cents of land for the widening of the NH-66 in the past decades.

"Initially, the land was acquired from several families to widen the stretch to 30 metres.  

However, the NHAI has not carried out the work yet. Now, again they are gearing up to acquire land to widen the road to 45 metres. Our demand to the authorities is to first widen the road to 30 metres and then begin acquisition for the remaining," said Abdul Rahman.

Clover-leaf project

The Joint Agitation Forum along with the Butterfly Flyover Anti-eviction Forum is planning to strengthen agitations against the move by the NHAI to build the clover-leaf flyover at Cheranellore. 

"Many acres are needed for the clover-leaf flyover to become a reality. Nine months ago, four MLA's including Hibi Eden, V D Satheeshan, Ibrahim Kunju and P T Thomas, had submitted a proposal to construct an elevated highway along the Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch. When the floods hit the state, the existing highway had gone under water. An elevated highway would have been a more feasible option. However, the District Collector and the NHAI has dismissed the project stating it was very expensive. Now, they have gone ahead and instead proposed the Clover flyover which is not at all practical," said Hashim Chennampilly, chairman, of the Joint Agitation Forum.

NHAI officials have conceded that 40 acres of land would be required to set up a clover-leaf flyover.

"However, we will soon be conducting a study to find out if it is feasible to set up the flyover without acquiring any land. A Bangalore-based agency Feedback Infra Consulting will conduct the study," said V D John, an officer at the NH-66 LA wing at Paravoor," he said.

Elevated highway  not feasible: Collector

"The national highway will have to be widened to six lanes if the elevated highway project is to become a reality. While the cost to widen the stretch to a four-lane highway is Rs 34.59 crore, Rs 95.14 crore is required for the construction of the elevated highway. Such a route is not practical along the 23 km Edappally-Moothakkunam stretch as it will require a lot of land acquisition," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla at a press conference held recently. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp