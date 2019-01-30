Home Cities Kochi

Teaching glorious art forms the traditional way

The melodious euphony lingers on at the Kerala Kathakali Centre in Fort Kochi as Australian native Eva Woodbrook’s fingers move on the raised frets of the sitar. 

Published: 30th January 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:30 AM

Eva Woodbrook playing sitar

By Anubha K S &  Gopika P Binu
Express News Service

“I have been travelling around the world and came to Kerala two months ago. The ambience and culture of Kerala fascinated me enormously. My quest to learn music brought me to the centre, which is popular for teaching and performing art forms,” says Eva.

Eva has been learning the sitar for almost a week. “It was difficult initially and requires training and regular practice to get to a level of perfection,” she says.
Kerala Kathakali Centre, popularly known as the School of Traditional Arts, celebrated its 25th anniversary on January 26. The artistic centre set up at K B Jacob Road in Fort Kochi was inaugurated by former minister K Babu in 1994. Offering classes in kathakali, Carnatic music, bharatanatyam, kuchipudi, mohiniyattom and chenda, it is the only theatre that runs daily performances with an aim to popularise and encourage the classical arts of Kerala and discover new talents. Kalamandalam Vijayan mastered kathakali chenda, under the guidance of Kalamandalam Balaraman and Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan.

“The traditional art forms are demonstrated in the traditional style keeping the real essence. The motive behind this initiative is to provide employment to the artist by preserving the art form,” he says.
Earlier, kathakali performances in temples were not restrained within the time period like it is performed mostly. “Hence, it is necessary to conserve the rich cultural heritage and promotion of traditional arts,” says the kathakali chenda artist.

Apart from the artforms, yoga and meditation are also encouraged. “Every morning, we have a regular yoga session followed by meditation. I still remember the first performance hosted for a single spectator. We never compromise on the quality of the performance even for a fewer audience till date. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to perform in foreign countries such as Spain, Egypt, France and Italy,” says Suchindran V S, a kathakali music artist. Since its inception, the centre is being run without the aid from the Central Government or the state Tourism Department.

