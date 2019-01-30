Home Cities Kochi

The Malayali kid who turned into UAE's favourite poster boy

The advert pans to an Arab father and son on the desert. T

Published: 30th January 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: The advert pans to an Arab father and son on the desert. The son, in a traditional white kandura and ghutra lits the screen with his smile as the father points to a far-off object. In another ad, he interviews Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard in Dubai for the club's LFC World video. A poster of Warner Bros has his face with a superhero. This is six-year-old Izin Hash, a Gulf Malayali from Nilambur whose race to fame is nothing short of a fairytale.

Dubai-settled Izin's father Hashim Javad noticed the attention his son received when he was just over a year old. "Whenever we went to shopping malls, people would immediately pick him up and incessantly talk about how adorable his face is. Dubai hosts multi-nationalities- He was admired by all of them. This struck me. That he could have an international appeal. That lead me to creating photoshoots with friends and family," Hash, a social media manager,  says.

Hash wasted no time. He created an online presence for his son which grabbed attention. When Izin turned three, Hash took him for his first professional photo shoot. "But he couldn't adjust and mingle well with unknown faces. Post the shoot, I trained him further with more photo and video shoots," he continues.
At the age of five, Izin was called to star in an ad of a famous grilled chicken brand. "That didn't go well either. But the one shot of his which they took was used for the ad. The shoot taught us a great deal. After further training, we registered him at casting and modelling agencies," Hash says.

The rest is history. With a strong semblance to Emirati kids, Izin began regularly portraying Emirati, Saudi and Omani kids, thereby garnering a strong fanbase. Since his career took off, Izin has starred in international advertisements including Warner Bros, Standard Chartered Bank for Liverpool, Du Telecom, Dubai Tourism, Ikea, Mall of Saudi, and Centrepoint.

Nevertheless, a question remains. Does stardom affect Izin's childhood? "There is a reason why we prefer him working with brands in the UAE. The industry is extremely professional; There exist spaces for kids to play. Going for a shoot is equivalent to his playtime. And he takes classes in advance during vacation so that he does not miss portions during the academic year," Hash stresses.

How happy is Izin though? "Very. He's overjoyed when people recognise him and take selfies. He calls them 'his fans'," says Hash. The father says that Izin's aware of the opportunities and benefits such a career offers. "But we're willing to quit the day he says he's uninterested," he says. A shutter stock kid with a familiar, welcoming face, Izin's future looks as bright as his smile. "He's starred in more than 28 advertisements in 2018. He's become one of UAE's top kid models," the proud father beams. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp