The Malayali kid who turned into UAE's favourite poster boy

KOCHI: The advert pans to an Arab father and son on the desert. The son, in a traditional white kandura and ghutra lits the screen with his smile as the father points to a far-off object. In another ad, he interviews Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard in Dubai for the club's LFC World video. A poster of Warner Bros has his face with a superhero. This is six-year-old Izin Hash, a Gulf Malayali from Nilambur whose race to fame is nothing short of a fairytale.

Dubai-settled Izin's father Hashim Javad noticed the attention his son received when he was just over a year old. "Whenever we went to shopping malls, people would immediately pick him up and incessantly talk about how adorable his face is. Dubai hosts multi-nationalities- He was admired by all of them. This struck me. That he could have an international appeal. That lead me to creating photoshoots with friends and family," Hash, a social media manager, says.

Hash wasted no time. He created an online presence for his son which grabbed attention. When Izin turned three, Hash took him for his first professional photo shoot. "But he couldn't adjust and mingle well with unknown faces. Post the shoot, I trained him further with more photo and video shoots," he continues.

At the age of five, Izin was called to star in an ad of a famous grilled chicken brand. "That didn't go well either. But the one shot of his which they took was used for the ad. The shoot taught us a great deal. After further training, we registered him at casting and modelling agencies," Hash says.

The rest is history. With a strong semblance to Emirati kids, Izin began regularly portraying Emirati, Saudi and Omani kids, thereby garnering a strong fanbase. Since his career took off, Izin has starred in international advertisements including Warner Bros, Standard Chartered Bank for Liverpool, Du Telecom, Dubai Tourism, Ikea, Mall of Saudi, and Centrepoint.

Nevertheless, a question remains. Does stardom affect Izin's childhood? "There is a reason why we prefer him working with brands in the UAE. The industry is extremely professional; There exist spaces for kids to play. Going for a shoot is equivalent to his playtime. And he takes classes in advance during vacation so that he does not miss portions during the academic year," Hash stresses.

How happy is Izin though? "Very. He's overjoyed when people recognise him and take selfies. He calls them 'his fans'," says Hash. The father says that Izin's aware of the opportunities and benefits such a career offers. "But we're willing to quit the day he says he's uninterested," he says. A shutter stock kid with a familiar, welcoming face, Izin's future looks as bright as his smile. "He's starred in more than 28 advertisements in 2018. He's become one of UAE's top kid models," the proud father beams.