‘Those required to enforce the laws are seen violating them’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A complaint against the retired ASI of Tripunithura Police Station appeared before the Women’s Commission Adalat conducted at the YMCA on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by his wife, a 48-year-old resident of Puthencruz, who was cheated by the ASI, as he already had a wife and children when he married her. The aggrieved lady was working as a sweeper at a private bank in Tripunithura when the accused saw her and made his proposal for marriage. Following approval from her parents, without further enquiring about his antecedents, the marriage took place at a temple in Kochi. Neither the parents nor the relatives of the groom attended the function.

Following the marriage, the couple shifted to a rented house. After nine days, the lady came to know he was already married and has children from the first marriage. Subsequently, she registered a complaint against him with the Puthencruz police station. Since the case has been registered, the Commission has directed the police to submit the charge sheet.

“This particular incident reveals there are still parents who believe daughters should be married off. Women should be able to show the society they can be single and self-confident in life. Even when her family has doubts about the groom turning alone for the marriage they did not back out thinking all their relatives and family members had gathered for the marriage,” said M C Josephine, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson.