Touche! Malayali fencer makes a successful hit 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India has never produced an Olympic fencer till date. Though we may have abundant reasons for the same, the fact remains that we are yet to produce a fencer of international standards. Adding up to the sports tradition of the state, Kerala is gradually making its mark in national fencing arena.

Among the many promising cubs, a Kochi lad is scripting a success story at the national level. Anoop T S, the 17-year-old athlete from Padamugal who started his fencing journey at the age of 12, won the third position at foil event in the Junior National Cadet Fencing Championship held at Uttarakhand recently.

It was constant prompting from his elder brother Abhijith, a handball player, that led him to take up the sport. Anoop, a Class XI student at Government Higher Secondary School, Panampally Nagar, is undergoing training at the school's sports hostel. "My brother initiated me to the world of fencing. I never had any idea about it and struggled a bit to adapt in the beginning. But, with the help of my coach Sheeja V K, I gradually learned the ropes of the game, enough to compete at the national level," said Anoop.

He was part of the 24-member contingent that participated at the National Championship held at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He won a bronze medal in the cadet category. Coming from a humble background, Anoop is supported by his father Sanakan, an auto driver. "As it is an expensive game, we incur lots of expenses for equipment. Money has always been an issue. Except for the training aid, we haven't received any support from the government. Even with the meagre income, my father kept me stay afloat through the challenges," he said.

Anoop's father says the journey so far is a struggle. "With the modest income, I'm trying my best to support his aspirations. The support of the coach and sports hostel authorities helped a lot. We are looking forward to sponsorships," said Sanakan.

Anoop, who is all set to attend the upcoming national school championship at Punjab, considers Andrea Baldini, the internationally-known Italian fencer, as his idol. The budding prodigy is also dreaming to compete at the Olympics. "Though I would like to try my luck in international competitions, the lack of financial support is what holding me back," he said.