Attempted kidnap ends in tragic killing of innocent man in Kochi  

In a bizarre incident, a two-member gang attempted to kidnap a youth in his own car and when it was foiled by a police  team, they fatally ran over a two-wheeler rider at Panampilly Nagar.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

According to the officers, Thomas, 59, of Kumbalangi succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital on Wednesday around 1 am. The accused Luther Ben, 30, and John Paul aka Dany, 33, both from Fort Kochi, who fled from the scene were picked up by a team of South Police from their hideout on Wednesday.

The dramatic scenes unfolded when 30-year-old Vineeth, a Perumbavur-based freelance photographer, was beaten up and forcibly taken away in his own car by the accused from an eatery at Panampilly Nagar on Tuesday afternoon.

“The youth alleged the duo had demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh and threatened to kill him. Vineeth managed to get out of the vehicle when the car slowed down at the checking point. Following this, the accused accelerated the car, which rammed the two-wheeler in front of it. Due to the impact, the rider fell down and he was caught under the wheels of the speeding car,” said an officer. 

Officers said both the accused were habitual offenders and several cases were registered against them, including murder attempts, ganja peddling, vehicle theft and chitty fraud in various police stations.

The police registered two cases against Ben, who was driving the car, and one against Dany under Sections  304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 363 (kidnapping, 392 (robbery) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Comments

