CBI awaits headquarters nod for filing chargesheet into alleged graft by FACT  

The CBI had registered a case in October 2016 after unearthing massive graft related to the sale of gypsum from FACT to private companies.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:17 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: More than six months have passed since the CBI completed its probe into the alleged graft in the sale of gypsum by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT). However, the Central agency is yet to get approval from its headquarters to file the chargesheet in the case.

According to sources, there may be further delay in filing the chargesheet.

The CBI had registered a case in October 2016 after unearthing massive graft related to the sale of gypsum from FACT to private companies.

Former FACT chief managing director Jaiveer Srivasatava, chief general manager (CGM) Srinath Kammath; CGM Ambika I S; CGM Panchan Poddar; deputy general manager Daniel Madhukar; NSS Trade India Private Ltd head Santhosh Shetty and Nagarjuna Chemicals Private Ltd MD Mukund Maheswari were arraigned in the case.  

“The CBI officer who carried out the investigation retired from the service last year. Later, the case was entrusted with another officer to complete the documentation procedure. After completing the proceedings, the officer sent a report to the headquarters seeking a nod to file the chargesheet. However, this officer will also retire from service in the coming months,” said an officer.

If the CBI headquarters returns the file recommending further investigation, more time will be required to file the chargesheet.

“The office of CBI director will have to verify the file before giving the nod or recommending more investigation,” the officer said.

Earlier, the CBI had closed the disproportionate assets case registered against Srinath Kammath.

It was found wealth in possession of Srinath Kammath was his ancestral properties. The amount received from the sale of the property was deposited in the bank. 

The graft was reported after FACT allegedly made an agreement with the Hyderabad-based private firm for selling gypsum, a byproduct of FACT. The gypsum, which was being sold to cement manufacturing companies for Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 a tonne for many years, was allegedly given to the Hyderabad-based firm at Rs 130 per tonne.

The CBI also probed whether the private company which entered into a pact with FACT violated the norms. As per the norms, the procured gypsum should not be sold as fertiliser or soil conditioner. The gypsum should be sold to cement companies instead. 

