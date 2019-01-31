Cops register case against ‘Arpo Arthavam’ organisers 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against the organisers of Arpo Arthavam (Hurray, Menses), the campaign against menstrual taboos, on charges of alleged indecent representation of women.

The action came following the directive of Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on a petition filed by Mahila Morcha district president Padmaja S Menon.

As per the complaint, the rally as part of the programme and the entry of the venue of the meet were humiliating women.

Besides, the model of the Constitution exhibited in the venue also showed disrespect.

Hence the petitioner demanded to register a case against the organisers as per the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.