HC asks Sessions Court to take action in land grab case involving Idukki MP Joice George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Thodupuzha Sessions Court to take appropriate decision on a final report filed by the police in a land grab case involving Idukki MP Joice George.

When a petition seeking CBI probe into the case came up for hearing, the court said that the period of the interim stay on the proceeding before the session court on the basis of the final report had expired.

Therefore, the session court was free to take a decision on the final report.

The report had given a clean chit to the MP and his family members by concluding that there was no evidence against them.

The charge against Joice George and his family members was that they had snatched away the land of two women and a man belonging to a scheduled tribe by forging documents on the basis of a power of attorney obtained by them in 2001 and thereby they had committed criminal conspiracy and cheating.