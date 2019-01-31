Kochi Metro Data Innovation Challenge launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in collaboration with WRI India Ross Center for Sustainable cities and Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) launched the Kochi Metro Data Innovation Challenge on Wednesday, a competition to seek possible innovative solutions and visualisations to improve first and last mile connectivity for metro transit in Kochi.

The Data Innovation Challenge seeks out solutions in two tracks- the Technology Challenge and the Visualisation Challenge. Under technology challenge, the participants will be invited to develop data-driven, technology interventions to improve accessibility to transport services for all demographics of the city or support the agency in increasing ridership or increasing efficiency. Under visualisation challenge, the participants will be invited to use data points to develop innovative design-based approaches to visualize urban transport in Kochi.

These visualisations can help city stake holders identify gaps in the transportation network. The two tracks are also set up as a two-step process to ensure quality solutions that can be developed further and integrated with the city and stands to benefit its citizens.