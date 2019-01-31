RKL Scheme: Ernakulam tops the list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the other districts in the state are struggling to coordinate with the flood rehabilitation activities, Ernakulam district is setting a model for others.In the latest report accessed from the district administration, Ernakulam district tops the list in the state for effectively spending the state government’s Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme (RKLS), an interest-free loan for those who lost their utensils and livelihood opportunities during the flood.

As per the report, around

`296 crore has been sanctioned to 36,470 neighbourhood group members in the district. Only `46.9 core is pending to the 979 NHGs whose application is now pending with the banks.Alappuzha district which was also worst affected in the flood came in the second position by spending `216.82 crore for 25,575 NHG members. Kottayam spent `124.2 crore, Pathanamthitta `47.24, Wayanad `21.21 crore, Malappuram `19.28 crore, Palakkad `12.21crore, Kozhikode `8.29 crore and Idukki 4.71 crore. The government’s loan is provided to only those members who received `10,000 as emergency fund released by the government.

RKLS loan is being given by banks for a four-year-tenure with a moratorium for the initial nine months. The NHGs will be eligible for the Rs 10 lakh assistance under the RKLS, after deducting the amount outstanding against other bank loans they had previously taken. Besides this 9-month period is also given as moratorium.

“We hope to complete the pending amount by the end of next month. Some applications are still pending at the bank and whenever they accepted it , we will sanction the amount. I am also carrying a weekly review of the same,” said Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla when asked about the pending amount.

“Poor people mainly benefited from this project. It is a great achievement and the Kudumbasree along with others played a major role in this,” the Collector added.