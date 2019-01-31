Vijay Sakhare frontrunner for Kochi police chief’s post

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vijay Sakhare is likely to be appointed as Kochi police commissioner after incumbent commissioner MP Dinesh was transferred to KSRTC as Managing Director.

Highly-placed sources said Sakhare is tipped to be the next in line for the post owing to his proximity to the ruling dispensation.

Sakhare was the go-to-man for the government in Sabarimala where it was locked in an intense turf war with the Sangh Parivar over the entry of women.

Express had earlier reported both the existing commissioners in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be replaced with IG-level officers.

Dinesh was of the rank of DIG and due to the bonhomie he enjoys with the CPM leadership, he was preferred for the post of KSRTC MD. Sources told Express Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner S Surendran, who is also of the DIG rank, will be transferred to the zone.

Meanwhile, outgoing KSRTC MD Tomin J Thachankary might assume the charge of ADGP Coastal Security, while incumbent ADGP Sudesh Kumar will see a return to law and order. Sudesh Kumar was functioning as the Armed Battalion ADGP when he was transferred to Coastal Security after his driver complained of being assaulted by the cop’s daughter.

In the case of Chaitra Teresa John, who has been embroiled in a controversy after raiding the CPM district committee office, the police top brass have left the matter to the Chief Minister’s Office to decide the young officer’s fate.

Currently working as SP in the Women’s Cell, Chaitra did not find any adverse remarks in ADGP Manoj Abraham’s report handed over to CMO by DGP Loknath Behera via Home Department. Sources hinted she might be transferred outside the police headquarters.