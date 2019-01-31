Home Cities Kochi

Vijay Sakhare frontrunner for Kochi police chief’s post

Sakhare was the go-to-man for the government in Sabarimala where it was locked in an intense turf war with the Sangh Parivar over the entry of women.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Vijay Sakhare is likely to be appointed as Kochi police commissioner after incumbent commissioner MP Dinesh was transferred to KSRTC as Managing Director. 

Highly-placed sources said Sakhare is tipped to be the next in line for the post owing to his proximity to the ruling dispensation.

Sakhare was the go-to-man for the government in Sabarimala where it was locked in an intense turf war with the Sangh Parivar over the entry of women.

Express had earlier reported both the existing commissioners in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be replaced with IG-level officers.

Dinesh was of the rank of DIG and due to the bonhomie he enjoys with the CPM leadership, he was preferred for the post of KSRTC MD. Sources told Express Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner S Surendran, who is also of the DIG rank, will be transferred to the zone. 

Meanwhile, outgoing KSRTC MD Tomin J Thachankary might assume the charge of ADGP Coastal Security, while incumbent ADGP Sudesh Kumar will see a return to law and order. Sudesh Kumar was functioning as the Armed Battalion ADGP when he was transferred to Coastal Security after his driver complained of being assaulted by the cop’s daughter.

In the case of Chaitra Teresa John, who has been embroiled in a controversy after raiding the CPM district committee office, the police top brass have left the matter to the Chief Minister’s Office to decide the young officer’s fate.

Currently working as SP in the Women’s Cell, Chaitra did not find any adverse remarks in ADGP Manoj Abraham’s report handed over to CMO by DGP Loknath Behera via Home Department. Sources hinted she might be transferred outside the police headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp