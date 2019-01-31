Water Town Fest to become an annual spectacle

Home Cities Kochi

Published: 31st January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Water Town Fest (WTF), an art and cultural festival, will be held in the city every year. The same was announced on the occasion of the unveiling of the vision and objectives of Water Town Fest 2019 by Creative Brands, an international magazine focussed on global creative industry, on Wednesday. 
Creative Brands, a collateral partner of Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018, is currently showcasing an international photography exhibition titled ‘PAUSE’ at Mocha Art café at Jew Town as part of the first edition of Water Town Fest (WTF).

Expressing solidarity with Water Town Fest, Diageo, the British multinational beverages major, and Taj Malabar, part of the Taj Group, one of the world’s top hotel chains, recently co-hosted a special dinner-cum-entertainment night for the notable people of Kochi. More than a hundred prominent personalities from the city graced the occasion where Diageo India brand ambassador Zachary Abbot was present.

“The fest is an expression of our commitment to Kochi. Through WTF we are seeking to help revive and revitalise the heart of culture and commerce that Kochi has been historically by bringing in a series of headline performances by top national and international musicians and performers. Someof the big names expected to participate include top singers Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, Anoushka Shankar, legendary visionary American artist-musician Alex Gray, and international bands, such as Sphongle, Shanti People, Hilight Tribe, Pascal Kleiman, Shair, and Funk, among a host of others,” said Ramji Ravindran CEO and Founder, Conceptual Pictures.

K G Sreenivas, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Creative Brands, said, “The essential objective of The Water Town Festival Proposal is to create a vibrant atmosphere of a carnival and celebration that will infuse Kochi with new energies, perspectives, business, and trigger a bigger touristic footfall. In the times to come, we look forward to WTF shaping up into a valuable cultural marker, itinerary and brand.”  

