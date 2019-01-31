Working committee meeting of Jacobite Church ends in stalemate; no major decisions taken

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Heated arguments and factions raining allegations and counter-allegations on each other were the order of the day during the working committee meeting of the Jacobite Syrian Church held at its headquarters in Puthencruz on Wednesday. The much-awaited meeting, in which major decisions regarding the financial crisis plaguing the Church, and discussions on irregularities in the recent audit report of the Church were expected, ended in a stalemate, with no major decisions taken.

This emergency working meeting was held after huge financial irregularities in the Church’s dealings were revealed by the media. According to sources, heated discussions took place regarding the leakage of the audit report to the media, and the Catholicos himself recommended a commission to probe the leakage. However, the committee members opposed this proposal, contending this would entail attention being diverted from the core issue of irregularities plaguing the Church’s former dealings.

“The audit report of the Church is not an internal data of the Church, the faithful has the right to know about the details of the Church. It is a document given to all the churches, then how can the Catholicos criticise the report? Rather than proposing a probe to the leakage of the report, he should have addressed the financial crisis in the Church,” a source told Express.

Meanwhile, as the sources revealed the presence of Fr Varghese Thekkekara in the working committee by the Catholicos was contested by the existing committee members. Earlier Express had reported the Catholicos has no provision to nominate or bring an additional member to the working committee. The working committee constitutes 21 members.

However, Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil Cor Episcopa, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church, said the issues will be addressed in the next working committee to be held. “We hope the issues pertaining to the Church get resolved soon,” he said.

Fr Varghese Kallapara, former spokesperson of the Jacobite Church, said though the new working committee members were elected, the decisions are seen taken by the former committee members.

“It is very disappointing to see the former working committee members diverting the issues pertaining to financial irregularities in the Church. The Catholicos will have to take an authoritative stand otherwise it will be a grave issue in the future. People have started raising questions, it should be addressed,” said Fr Kallapara.