Chaithram suicide prevention cell: Call for help before it’s too late

Sharing stories of people who have even called from railway tracks, the doctor says it is the lack of non-judgemental, emotional support that forces people to take such steps.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Suicide [sic] is a cry for help. It is not just the decision to end one’s life but the yearning for the person to listen to him/her and the person’s problems without being judgemental,” says Dr Vijayalakshmi Menon, convenor of Chaithram suicide prevention cell. The cell functions in TDM Hall under the Ernakulam Karayogam’s Social Service Scheme. It provides confidential emotional support to distressed persons who may be in danger of taking their own lives. 

“We listen, talk, support and make them confident enough to find a solution in themselves. Not everyone who calls us wants to end his/her life; there are people who just want emotional support during a time of distress,” she said.

For the past 12 years, Chaithram has been active in lending its ears to hundreds of people, their past, mistakes, personal issues, family problems and even fears.

The centre has around 25 volunteers who belong to different age groups. Each phone call received by the centre is handled by these volunteers who listen to whatever the caller wants to share. 

“We never keep any record of who is calling. We listen and ask questions related to their problems and sometimes request them to attend counselling sessions at the centre, if necessary,” said Sreedharan Sagaran, a volunteer.

Unprejudiced acceptance and confidentiality of the speaker are the key features of the cell as it lets people speak up without any inhibitions. “When a problem haunts the person for long, it might prompt them to take drastic steps. But when they have someone to share their issues with, help them and talk them out of ending their lives, they find solace in themselves,” he added.  

The centre works from 2 pm to 5 pm and the calls are never disconnected by the volunteers. The persons who call can talk as long as they want even if it exceeds their working hours.

The volunteers are either specially trained or have completed psychology courses before joining the cell. They also counsel people, who need help with drug or alcohol addiction, and conduct outreach programmes in schools in and around the city.

Contact Chaithram on 0484 2361161.

