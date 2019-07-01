Former Kochi Mayor Somasundara Panikkar passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kochi Mayor and CPM leader KK Somasundara Panikkar died at his residence at Elamakkara here following age-related ailments on Sunday. He was 82. Panikkar served as councillor for seven years from 1979 and was Mayor during 1992-93 and 1995-2000.

He entered social activities through Students Federation and later held various positions in Youth Federation and Karshaka Thozhilali Union. He had served in the CPM Ernakulam area committee for several years.

He was one of the founders of Navayugom Library, which later become Changampuzha Library. He was instrumental in taking over land for Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the development of SA Road.

He is survived by wife P Thankam and sons T S Manoj and T S Vinod. Cremation will be held at 10 am on Monday.