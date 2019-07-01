Home Cities Kochi

Former Kochi Mayor Somasundara Panikkar passes away

Somasundara Panikkar was instrumental in taking over land for Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the development of SA Road.

Published: 01st July 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kochi Mayor and CPM leader KK Somasundara Panikkar

Former Kochi Mayor and CPM leader KK Somasundara Panikkar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kochi Mayor and CPM leader KK Somasundara Panikkar died at his residence at Elamakkara here following age-related ailments on Sunday. He was 82. Panikkar served as councillor for seven years from 1979 and was Mayor during 1992-93 and 1995-2000.

He entered social activities through Students Federation and later held various positions in Youth Federation and Karshaka Thozhilali Union. He had served in the CPM Ernakulam area committee for several years.

He was one of the founders of Navayugom Library, which later become Changampuzha Library. He was instrumental in taking over land for Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the development of SA Road.
He is survived by wife P Thankam and sons T S Manoj and T S Vinod. Cremation will be held at 10 am on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Somasundara Panikkar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp