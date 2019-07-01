Home Cities Kochi

Kochi's Kammattipadam cries for rehabilitation

Ever since three railway tracks were laid around the colony, life has taken a turn for the worse for its residents

Published: 01st July 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the 25 acres of land at Kammattipadam with railway tracks on three sides.

An aerial view of the 25 acres of land at Kammattipadam with railway tracks on three sides. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By K P Vishnuprasad
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the 48 families living in the 25 acres of land at Kammattipadam Colony,  life cannot get any worse. It all started some three years ago when the Railways decided to lay new tracks near the colony, which lies adjacent to the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station. Since then, the area has been facing severe waterlogging.

The situation aggravates during rains when wastewater from nearby areas floods here. Despite the pitiable situation, the authorities are doing nothing, local families say. 

Now, they are up in arms seeking a solution, including rehabilitation. Kammattipadam Residents Association members said they have decided to approach the state government and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) seeking a rehabilitation package. 

“The area is prone to epidemic outbreak as urban filth, including human excreta, floats around during monsoon. The residents have suffered enough, so we need the state government and the GCDA to intervene. The authorities should introduce a project with the consensus of all parties involved to rehabilitate the residents to nearby areas under the GCDA limits,” said L Vikraman, treasurer of the residents association. 

According to the residents, even minor construction works, like levelling the land, can only be undertaken after procuring permission from the Railways.

"The situation now is such that we need to obtain the Railways' permission even to dig a pit or repair a water pipe. We have been demanding a proper drainage for decades," said Nirmala Rajappan, member of the residents association.

The woes don't end there. The lives of the residents come to a standstill if a train halts on the tracks either for repair works or for transferring goods. “A  headload worker succumbed to cardiac arrest recently as we could not take him to the hospital after a train obstructed the way. We don't want such mishaps repeating," added Nirmala.

Meanwhile, councillor Poornima Narayan said many welfare projects devised by the corporation is in limbo due to the stance taken by the Railways. 

“The railway authorities stop us from even constructing a drainage in the area. Once we approached the Human Rights Commission in this regard, but the Railways maintains it cannot allow work in the area as it has high-tension power cables in the area with three major tracks,” she said.

The councillor added the proposal to rehabilitate the residents will be brought before the Kochi Corporation and GCDA authorities.

Works in limbo

According to the residents, even minor construction works, like levelling the land, can only be undertaken after procuring permission from the Railways.

"The situation now is such that we need to obtain the Railways' permission even to repair a water pipe. We have been demanding a proper drainage for decades," said residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kammattipadam Kammattipadam Colony Kochi Kammattipadam rehabilitation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp