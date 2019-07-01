Home Cities Kochi

Kochi's Palarivattom flyover demolition unnecessary: Structural engineers

The views of experts were also published in ‘Construction Philosophy’, an exclusive civil engineering and construction magazine.

Published: 01st July 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover which is closed for traffic.

Palarivattom flyover which is closed for traffic. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Contradicting the view that the closed down Palarivattom flyover should be demolished owing to the abysmally poor quality of construction,  a group of structural engineers has opined that the flyover need not be demolished and it can be retained.  

According to them, demolishing the flyover’s affected part must be decided after factoring in all possible strengthening methods as well as the cost aspect. 

“Demolition is not the only option available for the Palarivattom flyover. The pile, pile cap and pier of the flyover are structurally intact. The deck structure and pier cap suffered some damage. The cracks developed since the deck continuity technology failed here due to the poor quality of bearing pads. At present several methods can be adopted to rectify the problems and check the structural performance after strengthening. Indeed, demolition is not the sole option,” said structural and geotechnical specialist Anil Joseph.

He said even senior engineers pointed out the demolition as an option if the cost of rectification works exceeds more than 50 per cent of the construction cost. Ganesh Krishna Iyyer, Head- Bridges & Metros, L&T Infra Engineering, Chennai, said deck continuity system has been in use for several years. 

“No structural failure has been reported till date except some zig-zag surface cracks on the wearing coat which can be easily rectified that too in rare cases. We can recommend repair methods if needed,” said Ganesh.

Divya Divakar, structural engineer and Construction Philosophy executive editor, said before demolishing the structure, the advice of civil engineering experts in Kerala should be sought.

“Even for simple case issues, it has been a practice to approach engineering experts outside Kerala for which the entire civil engineering associations in Kerala is having a concern. Its high time authorities should take a stand to assure quality in public works and adopting best construction practices even from the planning stage rather than thinking about rectification methods all the time. Politicians and social media should stay away. Let engineers speak on strength and safety of structures,” said Divya. 

Rwidening Gulf over a bridge

  • Pile, pile cap and pier of the flyover are structurally intact

  • Cracks developed since the deck continuity technology failed here due to the poor quality of bearing pads

  • Several methods available for rectifying problems and check structural performance after strengthening

