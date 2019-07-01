Home Cities Kochi

Ship tech graduates of Cochin University of Science and Technology get anchored to foreign lands

All shortlisted students bagged offers from international and domestic shipyards, including Norway and Japan

Published: 01st July 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Yashwant R Kamath said the preliminary design has been developed using the latest programmes like computational fluid dynamics.

Yashwant R Kamath said the preliminary design has been developed using the latest programmes like computational fluid dynamics.

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Allaying apprehensions over the employability of students from various engineering institutes, several graduates from the Department of Ship Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), have secured placements, including jobs in foreign shipyards, through campus recruitment. 
Of these, Yashwant R Kamath pocketed a plum pay packet for a fresher. The salaries offered range from Rs 10- Rs 24 lakh per annum. 

According to K Sivaprasad, professor, Department of Ship   Technology, all students who were shortlisted bagged offers from international and domestic shipyards. 

“There are 43 seats for naval architecture and shipbuilding in our department. Of these, 15 seats are reserved for Navy personnel. In the case of Navy personnel, once they pass the course, they get absorbed by their parent organisation while the rest of the students send in applications for campus recruitments,” he said.

This year, students from the department got placements in shipyards in developed countries, including  Netherlands, Norway and Japan. 

“We need more foreign companies and shipyards to come to the campus. Though we make our students job-ready by sending them to various domestic shipyards, the need of the hour is to get them exposure in foreign technology. The department has a strong alumni connection and this has helped us invite foreign companies to our campus to conduct recruitments,” he said.  

According to him, the department's excellent placement record might also be due to the peculiarity of the stream. 

"Ours is the only campus that offers naval architecture and shipbuilding as a package. Others offer just naval architecture," he said. This prompted the students from the department to form a consultancy called STICON, he added.

“The person who played a pivotal role in the functioning was Yashwant R Kamath, who was recruited by Oshima Shipyard in Japan,” he said.

The fact that he published around eight papers in international and national journals also worked in Yashwant's favour. According to him, the work experience he gained at STICON, Lloyd's Register Asia, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and DESCON (Cusat)  stood him in good stead during the selection process. “I also did a concept design of a passenger cruise vessel for Cochin Shipyard as part of my  BTech project under the guidance of professor K Sivaprasad,” he said. 

Yashwant said the preliminary design has been developed using the latest programmes like computational fluid dynamics (CFD). “So, Cochin Shipyard will not have to start from scratch if they bag a contract for a cruise vessel. The design has even been approved by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). It passed the IMO's evacuation with flying colours,“ he said. The ship designed by  Yashwant has six decks and can carry up to 120 passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin University of Science and Technology Cusat
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp