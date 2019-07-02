A tribute to their beloved 'mash'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over a decade ago, a group of students quietly walked into Changampuzha Park in the city on a weekend for their dance class. While some students begrudgingly attended the class at their parents' behest, a few others thought dance as yet another extra-curricular activity. But there were a handful of students for whom the class was a gateway to an expressive world of art.

Their teacher, Kalamandalam Gopinath, guided and influenced them in each step. “Most of his students, though they are in different professions, are still involved in the field of dance,” says Praveena K, a former student and assistant professor at NSS College, Cherthala. On Tuesday evening, Gopinath's students will perform Bharatanatyam and pay tribute to their beloved teacher at Changampuzha Park.

The influence the Chilavannoor-born artist had on his students is immense. “Gopinath mash [sir] always had an eye for perfection. He always pushed his students to achieve this level. Having a career span of 60 years in dance, he has trained hundreds of dancers and never has he compared any of his students to others. And most importantly, he always gave room for improvisation and asked us to choreograph parts of each dance,” says Praveena. The 32-year-old learnt dance under him from the age of three to 27 years. His students also remember how Gopinath's house was open to all students. “When I was in school and college, I used to have dance classes in the evening at his house. His wife used to make food for the students. I even remember dozing off in the living room of his house one day,” says Praveena.

In the event titled ‘Gopivasantham’, nine former students -- Praveena, Soumya Balagopal, Gayathri J Warrier, Indu Biju, Geethu Prasanth, Sen Jansen, Rithu Lawrence, Greeshma Vishnuram and Aishwarya Suresh -- will perform a bharatanatyam ensemble. “He introduced us to the world of nrityam. And this is our way of saying thanks,” says Sen, a Kochi-based choreographer. The group is hoping to organise the next editions of Gopivasantham in the coming years.