College NSS unit to distribute school supplies

 For students of Maharaja's College, especially those who were closely associated with Abhimanyu, the month of July brings painful memories.

Abhimanyu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  For students of Maharaja’s College, especially those who were closely associated with Abhimanyu, the month of July brings painful memories. A beloved friend disappeared from their lives in the blink of an eye. Not long ago Abhimanyu had walked among them taking charge of various student initiatives. One such initiative was helping out the students of St Francis UP School at Pizhala, Kadamakkudy.

To honour his memory, members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the college will be handing over school supplies to the students of the school on Tuesday. Abhimanyu had served as the volunteer secretary of the NSS unit of the college. “He along with his friends used to go to the school frequently. He found joy in helping out the youngsters,” said Dr Julie Chandra, assistant professor and NSS programme officer of the college.

Since this was aimed to be an initiative of the students of the college, the fund for the purpose was collected from among them, she added. “There was no compulsion. But everyone from every department in the college contributed,” said the programme officer.

Besides distributing school supplies, the NSS unit has also decided to give food packets, provided by Ernakulam Karayogam to those living on the streets. “Fifty food packets will be distributed among the destitute living on pavements in and around the city.

The students will go around the city and hand over the food packets personally,” she said. According to her, Abhimanyu was a person with an infectious energy and there was nothing that would deter him from hurtling himself head on -- be it sports, cultural programmes or politics.

To keep memories of the leader alive
Abhimanyu had served as the volunteer secretary of the NSS unit of the college.

Comments

