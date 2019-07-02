Home Cities Kochi

Cops urge people to install CCTV cameras

Lately, surveillance cameras installed by private parties on their premises along the main roads in rural areas of the district have become handy for the police to solve crimes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Police officers of Mulanthuruthy station in Ernakulam rural were able to quickly identify the vehicle which was involved in a hit-and-run case on Mulanthuruthy-Kottayam PWD road the other day, thanks to surveillance cameras installed by residents on their premises that captured the suspect two-wheeler with two persons on it. Now, police have come out with a lookout notice of the suspects and the two-wheeler that knocked down a 53-year-old pedestrian who is recuperating in a hospital.

Lately, surveillance cameras installed by private parties on their premises along the main roads in rural areas of the district have become handy for the police to solve crimes.  It was after scanning visuals from 15 surveillance cameras along the road by a police team led by sub-inspector Aby M P that the police could track the details of the two-wheeler which fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

“The two on the bike left the scene when people reached the spot to take the accident victim to the hospital. We are also trying to locate the owner of the two-wheeler with the help of the registration details,” said Saju, a civil police officer attached to Mulanthuruthy police station.

“It’s a fact that surveillance cameras are a staple of security and even the state government has been implementing various projects to expand the network of camera surveillance,” said a senior police officer. In fact, police are encouraging people to install surveillance cameras on their premises as it will help them get evidence if a crime takes place.

Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick said they were encouraging all private business establishments to install surveillance cameras. “We have also discussed the matter with the residents’ associations. Cameras act as a deterrent to crimes,” he said.

Watchful eyes to curb crimes
Cameras act as a deterrent to crimes and they will help the police to bring down the crime rate. We will give more impetus to sensitising people on the need to install surveillance cameras on their premises
K Karthick, Ernakulam rural police chief

