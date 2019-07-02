Home Cities Kochi

Hackathon 2019 to be held in Kochi

The debut edition of Hackathon was held in 2016, leading to the creation of two startups besides ‘intrapreneurs’ in a few firms at the Infopark.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: RapidValue, a digital service provider, in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups, is organising Hackathon 2019 this month as a two-day flagship event providing programmers, application developers as well as technology buffs a platform to collaborate and code a unique solution.

The two-day event will be held on July 13-14 at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery. The organisers observed that the Hackathon would benefit those looking for an outlet for self-expression and creativity through technology. “Hackathon gives birth to several unhackneyed ideas that could be put into actual use by people from all over the world,” said Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.
The participants are expected to form teams (with members not exceeding five) around an idea so as try to code a solution based on Social, Mobile, IoT, Analytics, Big Data, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and/or M-Governance aspects. Each team will be given 24 hours to bring their ideas into fruition by working with new technologies.

“Our main motive has been to provide a platform for technical enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through technology,” said Rinish K N, Chief Technology Officer at RapidValue
The winning team will get a cash prize of `30,000, while the first and second runner-ups will be awarded `20,000 and `10,000 respectively. 

Registrations can be made at http://www.rapidvaluehackathon.com, where the list of shortlisted candidates will be notified subsequently. The debut edition of Hackathon was held in 2016, leading to the creation of two startups besides ‘intrapreneurs’ in a few firms at the Infopark.

