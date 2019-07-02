Kerala High Court asks police to ensure peace on campus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kochi city police to ensure that no violence or untoward incident happens in the Maharaja’s College during the proposed unveiling of the statue of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu on the campus without any room for complaints. The court issued the order on a petition filed by K M Amjad and Carmel Jose, BA (History) students of the college, seeking to declare that no one is entitled to install structures or statues of deceased student leaders or politicians on the college campus. The petitioners also sought a directive to the Ernakulam District Collector not to permit any unauthorised construction on the premises.

The Division Bench observed that the court is concerned more about the fact that there was an apprehension of violence on the campus. Hence, the court suo motu impleaded the district police chief as an additional respondent in the case.

The counsel for Kochi Corporation submitted that the civic body had not received any application seeking permission for construction. However, the senior government pleader submitted that there was no requirement for an application when the construction was on government property. The court said it would also examine whether the memorial constructed would come within the definition of buildings as per the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 1999.