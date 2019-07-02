Home Cities Kochi

KSU demands arrest of all accused in Abhimanyu murder

Congress’ student wing takes out protest march to District Collector’s camp office, also demanding not to allow installation of memorial in college

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:50 AM

Police removing KSU activists who staged protest in front of District Collector’s camp office on Monday demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the murder of SFI leader M Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the SFI is busy organising a grand function to unveil the memorial of slain leader M Abhimanyu on his first death anniversary, ironically it was KSU, their bete noire, who launched an agitation demanding the arrest of the key accused behind the brutal murder. The KSU on Monday took out a protest march to the District Collector’s camp office demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the killing and against the installation of Abhimanyu’s memorial in Maharaja’s College. 

KSU leaders allege that SFI is continuing its silence against the severe lapses from the side of the Home Department in arresting all accused. “The lapse of police has been exposed as they could not trace the accused behind the killing even after a year of the incident. SFI, which always launches agitation, is keeping mum on this and this has raised suspicion,” said KSU district president Alosioux Xavier. He added that KSU will continue the agitation demanding the arrest of the accused who are affiliated to SDPI and Campus Front of India.

The Kochi city police arrested 16 KSU workers in connection with the protest march to the District Collector’s camp office on Monday. Later, they were all released on bail.  According to the special investigation team, only two key accused are yet to be arrested in the case. The police are still in search of Sahal, who allegedly stabbed Abhimanyu, and Shaheem, who was part of the gang of assailants.

The SIT had said  they would lodge a supplementary chargesheet while submitting the chargesheet against 16 SDPI-Campus Front activists on September 25 last year. Currently, the investigators are of the view that the supplementary chargesheet is not required as the majority of the accused have been arrested prior to the trial in the case.The trial will begin at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday.

Severe lapses alleged in arresting culprits
Comments

