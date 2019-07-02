Lesser-known mythological women get an artistic relook

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a child, Subirthana Maharaja remembers frequenting temples in her home state of Tamil Nadu and being fascinated by the mythological episodes carved out strikingly on the gopurams. Now, at 25, the gifted painter has made female characters from Hindu mythology her constant subject. Subirthana, who moved to Kochi only four months ago, recently conducted a watercolour painting workshop at French Toast in Kacheripady.

Having been trained in the art from the age of eight, Subirthana exhibited her works for the first time when she was in Class VII. Since then, she has participated in 12 exhibitions, two of which were solo shows.

“I trained professionally under the guidance of my mentor P D Paul, an artist based in Chennai. For the last few years, I have held various art workshops; I am also associated with a few NGOs which organise art classes. I am looking forward to conducting many more in Kochi,” says Subirthana who has completed her MPhil in Political Science and is working towards a PhD.

Subirthana's artistic concentration lies in depicting women in Indian mythology. Her oil paintings tell tales of characters who hold substantial significance in epics but have been overshadowed in the popular imagination. “I bring out lesser-known female characters through short clips in my paintings. My attempt is to build a story around the painting so when someone looks at it, they identify the character and understand the entire background narrative,” she says. She attributes her fascination to having been surrounded by strong women all her life.

“I have always admired the role women play in society but they are portrayed as the inferior sex. Indian mythology has shown us women as remarkable for both their follies and virtues,” adds the young artist. Talking about some of her portrayals, Subirthana refers to the character of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana. “Mandodari hardly gets a mention in movies or serials based on Ramayana, but she was a formative figure in the epic. So was Ahalya, the wife of a sage who cursed her to become a stone.”

Calling herself an active animal lover, she plans to work on a series depicting extinct animals and the effect of global warming on endangered species. She intends to exhibit these paintings to create awareness on the hazards of environmental degradation.