More e-autos to vroom on Kochi roads

As an extension to the first phase of electric autos, Kochi is going to witness more fleets in the months to come.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:48 AM

E-autos parked at Maharaja’s College metro station | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As an extension to the first phase of electric autos, Kochi is going to witness more fleets in the months to come. Started as a partner of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with 16 autos, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions is planning to expand its base in the city.   

“With the new EV policy, we want to leverage the maximum possibilities. The company is planning to launch a fixed- and swapping-battery model autos in the coming months. Apart from increasing the number of passenger autos, we will be introducing freight autos in Kochi,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, CEO, Kinetic Green. 

The Ernakulam Auto Rickshaw Drivers Co-operative Society, a body of all six trade unions, has supported the initiative. “With the success of the first phase, auto unions themselves have asked for more number of e-autos. As we charge only ` 100 per day as renting charge from drivers, many are able to make around ` 1,000 daily. We are planning to hike the renting charge in a phased manner,” she said.

More charging points planned
The company has plans to further its business across the state. “As part of our expansion plans, we are planning to partner with local garage and workshops to provide charging points. The drivers can trace the locations through our app,” said Motwani.

TAGS
e-autos Kochi
