Nine years on, Thiru-Kochi buses go missing

KOCHI: Nine years ago, when Jose Thettayil was the transport minister, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched 'Thiru-Kochi' services, the state's answer to private players who dominated the city roads in Kochi.

As many as 50 buses were launched in the first phase, which was soon followed by 20 more on the Goshree route. Over 100 services were pressed into service between the city and suburbs,

including Aluva and Perumbavoor.

However, Thiru-Kochi's reign was short-lived. Nine years later, there are just 35 buses and very few services, and most of them are non-profitable.

According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen, many services couldn't register profit and hence had to be stopped. “When the revenue goes down, the services cease to be feasible. Now that the issue has come to the attention of authorities, we are doing everything possible to restart the services. If there are enough reasons to restart the services, we are willing to do so,” says Thajudheen.

Though an intervention at the ministerial level has been missing despite complaints from the people, authorities deny rumours that the 'private bus lobby' worked to keep Thiru-Kochi services off roads.

“Such rumours are baseless. No private player can have a say or do anything to manipulate KSRTC's projects. That said, many a time, KSRTC finds it difficult to do the business as private players do. The way they operate is different from how KSRTC do it,” says Thajudheen.

The official adds that not every Thiru-Kochi service run by the Ernakulam Depot at present is profit-oriented. “We do run services, even if they are not profitable, to areas where there are transportation issues. Thiru-Kochi services are pressed into service on Moolampilly, Poothotta and Panambugad route where there are very few private bus services. We also have special services from Paravoor, Piravom and Aluva Depot. There is also a plan to introduce more services. Meetings are on and decisions will be taken soon,” said Thajudheen.